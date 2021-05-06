Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.