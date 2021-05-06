Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,319,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

