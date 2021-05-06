Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,667. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.