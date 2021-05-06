Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of FL stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

