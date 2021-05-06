Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.