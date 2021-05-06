Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $10,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

