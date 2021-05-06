NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 6,469 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $133.37 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

