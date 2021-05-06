NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $478.18 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

