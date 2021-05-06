NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 12,838 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.