NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,213 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

