Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of NKRKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $1.0034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.