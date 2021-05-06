Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $287.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $291.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

