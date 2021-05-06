Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $300.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $288.07 and last traded at $287.68, with a volume of 1311281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.06.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 71.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

