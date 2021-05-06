North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

SYK traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

