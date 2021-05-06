North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $65.57. 301,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

