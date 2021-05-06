North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 32,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.