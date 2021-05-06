North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,956 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $529.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

