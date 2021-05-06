Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 6,411,970 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.17.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
