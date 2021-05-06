Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 6,411,970 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

