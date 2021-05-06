Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NOG opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

