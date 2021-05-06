Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $4,855,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $373.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

