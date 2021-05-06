Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $372.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

