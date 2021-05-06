Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NWN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.