Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.