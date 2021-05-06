NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading 6.3% Higher

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

