Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.970-1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.15 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

