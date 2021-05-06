Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $8.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nucor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 134,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,222. Nucor has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

