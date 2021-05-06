Nuggets 1-Day Volume Hits $10,256.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $10,256.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00273650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.87 or 0.01171168 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.46 or 0.00780562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,101.57 or 0.99874467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

