NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.75. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,524 shares.

The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Bank of America downgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.