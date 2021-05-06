Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

