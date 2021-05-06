Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$52.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE NTR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a one year low of C$41.50 and a one year high of C$74.34. The firm has a market cap of C$41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.88.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.588 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 182.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

