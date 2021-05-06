Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

