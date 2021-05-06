NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $576.85. 124,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $295.41 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

