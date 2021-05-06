Obsidian Energy (OBELF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.