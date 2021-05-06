Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.70% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

