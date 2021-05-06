OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 72,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,097. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

