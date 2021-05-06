Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 1299516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

