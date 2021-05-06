Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 11,906 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.23 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

