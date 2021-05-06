Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

