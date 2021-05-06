Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 628,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

