Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

