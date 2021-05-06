Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.