Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva Sells 23,555 Shares

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christophe Queva also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Christophe Queva sold 54 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $810.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $10,595,000.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Comments


