Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

OOMA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $376.71 million, a PE ratio of -81.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1,297.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 114,086 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

