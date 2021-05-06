Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.58. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRT. Barclays boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $550.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

