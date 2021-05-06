Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

