Oppenheimer Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.35 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Woodward by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 94,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

