Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $70.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $955,629.03 and $70.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.02 or 1.00253400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00794664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.52 or 0.01272653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00351426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00190927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.