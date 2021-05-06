Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,300 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter.

NIO opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

