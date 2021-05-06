O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $560.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $561.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

