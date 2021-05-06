Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.10

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 682110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

